This man goes to his Lord whilst prostrating (VIDEO)

A man died last night at Al-Ittihad Mosque, Jakarta (Indonesia), while prostrating during ishaa’ prayer.

The video has been shot by the security camera, and released afterwards.

Another thing what impresses is that the believers did not know that he was dead, and perhaps they thought he wanted to stay longer in such a glorious position. After fellow believers tried to move him, they realized that a dead person was standing by them. May Allah grant him the highest grades in Paradise, as he was near Him more than anyone could be.

Video courtesy of: Qamrul Islam /MESAZHI/