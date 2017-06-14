

Rafiq ibn Jubair

Every civilisation commemorates certain historic battles which have played a significant role in it’s history. For Muslims, the Battle of Badr was a major event in which the Muslims defeated a powerful Quraysh army against all odds after being driven out from their homes in Makkah following economic sanctions and persecution.

Here are 6 facts about the Battle of Badr:

1. It took place in Ramadan

The Battle of Badr took place on the 17th of Ramadan, two years after the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) migrated to Madinah.

2. Badr is located 70 miles from Madinah

It is around 70 miles from Madinah and around 100 miles by road. It takes over 1hr and 45 mins to reach Badr by car. In the time of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) it would have taken much longer to reach there.

3. It is mentioned in the Qur’an

The Battle of Badr is alluded to in several verses in the Qur’an, it is mentioned by name is Surah Aal-‘Imran:

3:123 – Allah helped you at Badr when you were very weak. Be mindful of Allah, so that you may be grateful. 3:124 – Remember when you said to the believers, ‘Will you be satisfied if your Lord reinforces you by sending down three thousand angels? 3:125 – Well, if you are steadfast and mindful of Allah, your Lord will reinforce you with five thousand swooping angels if the enemy should suddenly attack you!’ 3:126 – and Allah arranged it so, as a message of hope for you [believers] to put your hearts at rest- help comes only from Allah, the Mighty, the Wise-

4. Muslims were outnumbered

The site of Badr

Muslims were outnumbered by a ratio of 1:3. The Muslim army numbered around 313 who were poorly-equipped and the Quraysh had over 950 well-equipped. Eminent companions such as Abu Bakr, Umar, Ali, Hamza, Mus`ab ibn `Umair, Az-Zubair bin Al-‘Awwam, Ammar ibn Yasir, and Abu Dharr al-Ghifari took part (may Allah be pleased with them all).

‘Uthman was unable to take part as he was instructed by the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) to take care of his sick wife Ruqayyah who was also the daughter of the Prophet

Ibn ‘Umar narrates: “‘Uthman did not join the Badr battle because he was married to one of the daughters of Allah’s messenger and she was ill. So, the Prophet said to him. “You will get a reward and a share (from the war booty) similar to the reward and the share of one who has taken part in the Badr battle.” Sahih al-Bukhari

5. Angels assisted the Muslims in battle

5,000 angels helped the Muslims achieve victory over the Quraysh who were better equipped in terms of weaponry, camels and war-horses. Allah says in the Qur’an:

3:125 – Well, if you are steadfast and mindful of Allah, your Lord will reinforce you with five thousand swooping angels if the enemy should suddenly attack you!’

6. Casualties

14 companions were martyred in the battle. Their names are listed at the site of the battle:

1) Sayyiduna ‘Umayr ibn Abi Waqas. رضي الله عنه

2) Sayyiduna Safwan ibn Wahb. رضي الله عنه

3) Sayyiduna Dhu-Shimalayn ibn ‘Abdi. رضي الله عنه

4) Sayyiduna Mihja’ ibn Salih. رضي الله عنه

5) Sayyiduna ‘Aqil bin al-Bukayr. رضي الله عنه

6) Sayyiduna ‘Ubaydah ibn al-Harith. رضي الله عنه

7) Sayyiduna Sa’ad ibn Khaythama. رضي الله عنه

8) Sayyiduna Mubashir ibn ‘Abd al-Mundhir. رضي الله عنه

9) Sayyiduna Harithah ibn Suraqah. رضي الله عنه

10) Sayyiduna Rafi’ ibn Mu’ala. رضي الله عنه

11) Sayyiduna ‘Umayr ibn Humam. رضي الله عنه

12) Sayyiduna Yazid ibn al-Harith. رضي الله عنه

13) Sayyiduna Mu’awidh ibn al-Harith. رضي الله عنه

14) Sayyiduna ‘Awf ibn al-Harith. رضي الله عنه

70 men from the army of the Quraysh were killed including Abu Jahl, one of their commanders. Many others were taken as prisoners of war by the Muslims who were later ransomed.

The prisoners of war were treated with dignity and respect. An incident demonstrating this is mentioned in Sahih Al-Bukhari: